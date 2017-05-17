CCEA approves new rail tracks in Maharashtra, UP, AP

The laying of new rail tracks will ease traffic congestion The laying of new rail tracks will ease traffic congestion

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the laying of rail tracks in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh to decongest busy routes. The CCEA, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the construction of an electrified third line between Manmad and Jalgaon in Maharashtra.

The construction of the 160-km line at an estimated cost of Rs 1,035.16 crore is likely to be completed in the next five years.The third-line between Manmad and Jalgaon is meant to ease traffic congestion in the busy Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi- Howrah sections.

The CCEA also approved the construction of double lines with electrification between Phephana and Indara and Mau and Shahganj, totalling 150 km, in Uttar Pradesh. The estimated cost of the project will be Rs 1,028.95 crore. The project is likely to be completed in next five years.

The doubling of these lines will remove the pressure on the congested North Central Railway route by providing an alternative route. The CCEA also cleared the construction of a double-line with electrification between Guntur and Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh.

The total length of the line will be 401.47 km. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,631 crore which will be funded through 50:50 cost-sharing by the state government and the railway ministry. The project is likely to be completed in five years.

The project fulfils the commitment given in the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act regarding the increased rail connectivity to Amravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

