CBSE to provide counselling, help students with exam-related stress

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will provide psychological counselling services to students during examinations and preparation time to overcome exam-related stress. The pre-examination psychological counselling, which is in its 20th year, will begin on February 9 and go on till April 29.

The CBSE annual counselling is an outreach programme which caters to the heterogeneous student population and vast geographical network of schools. Tele-counselling is offered by principals and trained counsellors from within CBSE-affiliated schools located in and outside India.

It is a voluntary, free-of-cost service provided by the participants. This year, at least 90 principals, trained counsellors from CBS- affiliated government and private schools, psychologists and special educators will participate in tele-counselling and address exam-related psychological problems of students.

For centralised toll free access in India, students can dial 1800-11-8004. While general queries will be answered by the operators, students will be connected to the principals or counsellors in case of exam-related anxiety or stress.

The tele helpline will be operational from 8 am to 10 pm from February 9 to April 29 on all days. Meanwhile, special educators are participating to take care issues raised by differently abled students.

According to sources, online counselling will be available at cecbse@gmail.com. The CBSE website will also advise students on ways to to cope with exam-related anxiety.