CBSE serves show-cause notice to Ryan school, says Pradyuman’s death could have been averted

Ryan student murder case: As per CBSE’s affiliation bye-laws, the deadline for responding to a disaffiliation notice cannot exceed a month. PTI Photo Ryan student murder case: As per CBSE’s affiliation bye-laws, the deadline for responding to a disaffiliation notice cannot exceed a month. PTI Photo

In the wake of the murder of a class 2 student at Gurgaon’s Ryan International School, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to the school, seeking an explanation why its affiliation should not be revoked and stated that it had failed to observe “basic security measures”.

The show-cause notice stated that the death of Class 2 student Pradyuman Thakur could have been avoided had the school been more cautious. “The unfortunate death could have been averted had the school authorities discharged their duty with responsibility, care and security. The school failed to observe the basic security measures as stipulated by the board,” the notice said.

“From the entire sequence of events it appears that the school is guilty of gross negligence and failed to ensure safety and security of students in its schools,” it added.

According to sources, the Board’s decision is based on the findings of the two-member fact-finding committee, which submitted its report on Friday evening. As per CBSE’s affiliation bye-laws, the deadline for responding to a disaffiliation notice cannot exceed a month.

As first reported by The Indian Express on September 16, the panel in its report had pointed out several violations of the Board’s safety guidelines by the school. The panel had objected to bus drivers and conductors using the toilets meant for students. It also highlighted the breach in the school boundary wall (covered with barbed wires) which, the committee observed, is a threat to children’s safety as anybody can enter the campus. The report flagged the insufficient number of CCTV cameras on school premises and also pointed out that most of the installed cameras don’t work. READ MORE

CBSE had set up the panel on September 8 in the wake of angry protests by parents, who had demanded action against the school management for alleged neglect which could have compromised safety and led to the murder of the Class II student. Pradyuman was found dead with his throat slit in the school washroom last week, triggering a massive outrage across the country.

ALSO READ: CBSE to issue showcause notice threatening disaffiliation to Ryan International School

On the committee were Y Arun Kumar, deputy commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, regional office Agra, and Kailash Chand, principal, Govt Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Preet Vihar. The committee visited the school campus this week and submitted its report Friday evening.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd