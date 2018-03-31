CBSE papers leak: Google gives Delhi police identity of whistleblower

School students protesting against CBSE paper leaks. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) School students protesting against CBSE paper leaks. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Google has replied to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on the latter’s query regarding the email address which had been used to send a mail to the CBSE chairperson about the Class X maths paper leak, an official close to the investigation revealed. The sender of the email has been identified as well, RP Upadhyay, Special Commissioner of Police (crime), told news agency PTI. A student of Class X had received the maths question paper on messaging app WhatsApp. He then sent the mail to the CBSE chairperson from his father’s email address.

On the behest of the police, the CBSE had shared a list of paper leak complaints it had received through emails and letters. The police are inspecting this data to find out whether they were acts of mischief or were true.

In the meantime, probe to trace the source of the paper leaks is being continued as the police visited the schools and coaching centres in outer Delhi that had come under their radar. More than 60 people, including 53 students and seven teachers have been questioned as yet, however, there has been “no breakthrough” in the case so far.

Police have closed in on six WhatsApp groups that appeared in the trail of transfer of question papers. They are being investigated. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising two deputy commissioners of police, four assistant commissioners of police and five inspectors, that was looking into the matter has been strengthened with the addition of two more assistant commissioners of police and their teams.

This was done since the ambit of the probe has widened and there is a possibility of the papers leak being connected to other parts of the country, another officer said.

Since there is a chance that teams might have to be sent outside Delhi, the SIT was given additional police personnel. The team is being supervised by the joint commissioner of police (crime).

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairperson Anita Karwal had received an e-mail a day before the Class 10 mathematics exam, which was held on March 28, informing her about the paper being leaked.

The sender of the e-mail had stated that the mathematics paper was leaked on WhatsApp and that the exam should be cancelled.

The mail also contained 12 images of the handwritten mathematics paper allegedly leaked on WhatsApp. In order to identify the sender of the e-mail, the police had written to Google, asking it to share the details of the e-mail ID.

Yesterday, the police had sent a reminder to the website to expedite the process. The Delhi Police had registered separate cases on March 27 and March 28 to probe the leak of the Class 12 economics paper and Class 10 mathematics paper, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE.

The cases were registered on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy. The Class 12 economics and Class 10 mathematics exams were held on March 26 and March 28 respectively.

