CBSE paper leaks: Sack Javadekar and CBSE chief, says Congress; govt assures action against culprits

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/File) Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/File)

A day after CBSE announced the re-examination of Class X Mathematics paper and Class XII Economics paper, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Thursday demanded the removal of Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal for a fair and impartial investigation into the question paper leak issue. “Without removing Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal from their current positions, a fair and impartial investigation into this paper leak issue is impossible,” the Congress spokesperson was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The Congress leader added that post-Vyapam and SSC paper leaks, question papers of three subjects of CBSE have been leaked. Surjewala also pointed out that there was an error in evaluation of Class 12 exams in 2017. “Post Vyapam & SSC now 3 papers of CBSE have also been leaked & as per students, some more papers have also been leaked. There was an error in evaluation of Class 12 exams in 2017. Why was the post of CBSE chairman left vacant for 2 years,” he said.

Meanwhile, terming the issue “unfortunate”, Javadekar has said the culprits will be punished. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which has announced a retest in the two papers, will declare the re-examination date probably on Monday or Tuesday, he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Modi government by listing out the various information leaks that have come to light recently. Gandhi tweeted there’s a leak everywhere and that the country’s “chowkidar” (watchman) — read PM Modi — is “weak”.

