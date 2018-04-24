CBSE paper leak: SIT summons suspended official

CBSE Class XII economics paper was leaked nearly 90 minutes before the exam on March 26.. (file photo) CBSE Class XII economics paper was leaked nearly 90 minutes before the exam on March 26.. (file photo)

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Delhi police crime branch has summoned suspended CBSE official K S Rana who was in charge of the exam centre from where class XII Central Board of Secondary Education economics paper was leaked. A senior police officer of Crime Branch has confirmed that they have summoned Rana and asked him to join the investigation on Tuesday afternoon at their office in Shakarpur. Rana was suspended by the CBSE after the SIT had arrested three persons, including two teachers of a private school in Outer Delhi for allegedly leaking the paper nearly 90 minutes before the exam, the police said.

Police said the two arrested teachers — Rishab Singh (29) and Rohit (26) — who teach Physics and Chemistry at Mother Khazani Convent school in Bawana had unsealed the CBSE Class XII economics paper nearly 90 minutes before the exam on March 26. “As per rules, the seal of the question paper is opened in examination centres 15 minutes before the examination starts. But Rishab and Rohit had opened the Class XII Economics paper at 9 am and sent photographs of the papers on WhatsApp to Tauqeer, who spread it to students for money,” a senior police officer said. Police said they allegedly photographed it and sent it to Tauqeer, who then forwarded it to his students. “The students were charged Rs 2,000-2,500 for accessing the leaked paper. Arrested two teachers — kept 50 percent of the money. The rest went to Tauqeer,” an officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd