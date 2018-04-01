CBSE paper leak row: Three people, including two teachers, arrested by SIT

Sources said both the arrested teachers are working with Mother Khazani Convent school situated in Mungeshpur village near Auchandi on Delhi-Haryana border (Express Photo by Mahender Singh Manral) Sources said both the arrested teachers are working with Mother Khazani Convent school situated in Mungeshpur village near Auchandi on Delhi-Haryana border (Express Photo by Mahender Singh Manral)

Three persons, including two teachers of a convent school have been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch, which is probing the Central Board of Secondary Education paper leak. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar said they have arrested, Rishab and Rohit, both teachers and Taufeeq alias Tauqeer, a tutor.

“The arrested teacher would break the seal an hour before the fixed time of examination from a sealed packet. Further investigations are on progress,” he added.

Sources said both the arrested teachers are working with Mother Khazani Convent school situated in Mungeshpur village near Auchandi on Delhi-Haryana border. “Tauqeer, who is working with a coaching centre at Asthal Colony in Bawana sent question paper as well as solved answers after taking money, and police are gathering evidence against them,” police sources added.

Five people, including the arrested teachers, were detained after their names cropped up while police were questioning a tutor, Tauqeer. Tauqeer’s name had come up during interrogation of several students since Tuesday. Sources said one of the teams that is probing the economics paper leak had questioned several students, owners and employees of coaching centres in connection with the case. “During investigation, police came to know about one Tauqeer, who works with a coaching centre in Bawana,” police sources claimed, adding that he was detained on Friday night from Ghaziabad.

During questioning, Tauqeer disclosed before JCP Kumar, who is heading the SIT, that he was in constant touch with a teacher, school staff of a convent school. “Police immediately sent their teams to the village, where the school is situated. The suspects were taken to the Crime Branch office in Shakarpur on Saturday evening where they were questioned by senior officials,” police sources added.

After questioning the teacher and school staff, SIT came to know that just to build a good reputation of their school, they had called their students at 9 am, before the exam time, and given them the purported question paper. “Around 200 students from the school sat for the Class XII exam, and their examination centre was located in a nearby village,” police sources alleged.

The team also learnt about the alleged involvement of a CBSE official. “Senior officials of the SIT on Saturday night visited CBSE’s headquarters and informed senior officials about an employee’s possible role. They are also verifying the principal’s role, and taking legal opinion before making arrests,” sources said, adding that police have sought information about some CBSE employees.

