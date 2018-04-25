CBSE paper leak: Police question sacked CBSE official

SIT had arrested three persons, including two teachers of a private school, in connection with the leak SIT had arrested three persons, including two teachers of a private school, in connection with the leak

The special investigation team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has questioned suspended CBSE official K S Rana, who was in charge of the exam centre from where the Class XII CBSE economics paper was allegedly leaked.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar said they asked Rana to join the investigation on Tuesday afternoon at their office in Shakarpur. “We questioned Rana for around three hours,” he said.

Rana was questioned a day after the SIT questioned the principal of Mother Khazani Convent School in Bawana.

“He was questioned for around four hours and asked to come again later,” a senior police officer said. The principal was questioned after the SIT, during initial investigation, discovered that to build a “good reputation” for the school, officials had allegedly called students at 9 am, before exam time, and gave them the question paper. “Around 200 students from the school sat for the Class XII exam, and their examination centre was located in a nearby village,” police sources said.

Rana had been suspended by the CBSE for lax supervision of the examination centre. The suspension came after the SIT arrested three persons, including two teachers of a private school, in outer Delhi for allegedly leaking the paper nearly 90 minutes before the exam, police said.

During questioning, Rana claimed that he was not part of any gang and that he had opened the seal of the question paper at the centres 15 minutes before the examination, police said. “He claimed that he was not aware how the question paper was leaked. The SIT is likely to question him again in the coming days,” an officer said.

Police said the two arrested teachers, Rishab Singh (29) and Rohit (26), who taught physics and chemistry at Mother Khazani Convent School, had unsealed the CBSE Class XII economics papers nearly 90 minutes before the exam on March 26.

“According to rules, the seal of the question paper is opened at the centres 15 minutes before examination starts. But Rishab and Rohit allegedly opened the Class XII economics paper at 9 am and sent photographs on WhatsApp to one of the accused, Tauqeer, who gave it to students for money,” a senior police officer said.

“The students were charged Rs 2,000-2,500 for accessing the leaked paper. The two arrested teachers kept 50 per cent of the money. The rest went to Tauqeer,” an officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App