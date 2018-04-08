Three arrested from Himachal: Accused leaked CBSE paper to help girl he taught, says police

The three arrested by Delhi police Saturday from Himachal Pradesh in connection with CBSE Class 12 Economics paper leak (ANI) The three arrested by Delhi police Saturday from Himachal Pradesh in connection with CBSE Class 12 Economics paper leak (ANI)

The Delhi Police Crime Branch team probing the leak of the CBSE Class XII economics paper Friday arrested three persons, including an economics and commerce teacher, from Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. Police said the teacher accessed the paper so he could help a girl student who was weak in studies.

Police identified the teacher as Rakesh Kumar (40), and the co-accused as Amit Sharma, a clerk, and Ashok, a peon. All of them work at DAV Centenary Public School, a private institution, and were arrested from their homes. Police also seized two mobile phones used to click photos of the question paper.

Police said Rakesh was deployed as the central superintendent by the school management to conduct the exam, with the CBSE’s approval, at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. “His duty was to collect and bring sealed question papers from the Union Bank of India at Una, the custodian of the papers,” Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) R P Upadhyaya told The Indian Express.

Police said the Class XII student used to take tuitions from him, and had sought his help to pass the exam. This prompted him to hatch a plan to access the paper, police said. On March 23, while taking the computer science question paper from the bank to the exam centre, Rakesh also took out a packet of the economics question paper, police said.

“He went to the exam centre and handed the economics paper bundle to Amit and Ashok. The two then sat inside a car, made a small incision in the bundle to take out the economics paper, photographed it and sent a WhatsApp to Rakesh. The bundle had five sheets of the economics paper,” a police source said.

According to police, Rakesh called his student and dictated the questions to her. “He then asked Amit and Ashok

to reseal the bundle, and told them he would drop it at the bank when he goes to collect question papers of the other subject in the coming days,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar, head of the Special Investigation Team probing the leak.

“Rakesh then took a photograph of the questions written down by his student, and sent it to a relative in Chandigarh. The relative forwarded it a person in Delhi whose son is in Class XII. This way, it spread to about 40 WhatsApp groups,” Kumar said.

Upadhyaya told The Indian Express that the girl’s handwriting matched the handwritten questions doing the rounds on WhatsApp groups.

The economics exam was held on March 26. The CBSE later announced that the paper will be reconducted on April 25.

Upadhyaya said that prima facie, it does not appear that the leak was done for monetary reasons. “We are questioning the trio to see if they took money while spreading the question paper further. We will also look into the role of the student,” Upadhyaya said.

Last week, the Crime Branch had arrested three teachers from outer Delhi’s Alipur for allegedly leaking the same paper from an exam centre 45 minutes before the exam. Upadhyaya said this module does not appear to have a link with the one busted in Una.

