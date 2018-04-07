CBSE leak: Delhi police arrest 3 from Himachal for circulating Class XII paper

The three arrested by Delhi police Saturday from Himachal Pradesh in connection with CBSE Class 12 Economics paper leak (ANI) The three arrested by Delhi police Saturday from Himachal Pradesh in connection with CBSE Class 12 Economics paper leak (ANI)

Three persons, including a teacher, were arrested by the Delhi Police from a private school in Una, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday for allegedly leaking the Class XII Economics CBSE paper. The paper was leaked to a student, who wrote down the questions. A photograph of the paper was later clicked by a clerk of the school and circulated. With this, a total of six teachers have been arrested in the case so far.

The three arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch include Rakesh, a teacher at the school, Ashok, a peon and Amit, a clerk. The student accused of copying the questions is being questioned by the police.

A Crime Branch special investigation team (SIT) is probing the cases related to the alleged leak of the Economics paper and Class X Mathematics paper following complaints from the board. The two papers were reportedly leaked and circulated on WhatsApp ahead of the examinations.

On April 1, three others, including two teachers of a convent school, were arrested by the police.

Sources in the CBI had earlier told The Indian Express that the four groups mentioned in the FIR, which was filed on March 27, had received a handwritten question paper from one of the group members a day before the Economics exam. However, at the time, most of the group members did not believe that these were the same questions that would be asked the next day.

According to police sources, one of the groups received photos of handwritten questions from a group member. On seeing this, the members chipped in and said they, too, had received handwritten questions on WhatsApp. “This way, a number of chains surfaced during the investigation. The original source of the leak, though, is yet to be identified,” an officer said. It was the WhatsApp chain through which the SIT managed to get its first breakthrough in the paper leak.

Police said that over 100 people were members of all the four WhatsApp groups. The names of the groups have been withheld questioning is still underway.

