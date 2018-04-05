Paper leak: Police seek list of CBSE disgruntled employees

A Crime Branch special investigation team (SIT) is probing two cases connected to the alleged leaks after receiving complaints from the CBSE. (Express Photo) A Crime Branch special investigation team (SIT) is probing two cases connected to the alleged leaks after receiving complaints from the CBSE. (Express Photo)

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, investigating the alleged leak of the Class X and Class XII question papers has sought from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) details of all “disgruntled” employees and those facing criminal cases.

Yet to make headway in the probe, police have also requested details of printers engaged and a list of CBSE staffers whose children appeared for the Class X and XII examinations this year with their names, addresses and phone numbers.

A Crime Branch special investigation team (SIT) is probing two cases connected to the alleged leaks after receiving complaints from the CBSE. The Class X Mathematics paper and the Class XII Economics paper were allegedly leaked on WhatsApp before the examinations.

Sources told The Indian Express Wednesday that the SIT has sent a letter to the CBSE Controller of Examination requesting “a list of ‘disgruntled’ employees/ex-employees of CBSE (headquarters and regional offices) — name, address and phone number (mobile/landline).”

The SIT has also sought details of all printing agencies engaged by the CBSE and the “printer engaged by the CBSE in the last three years.” The SIT has also asked if any of the exam centres were “added or deleted” for the Class X and Class XII Board examinations this year.

“The SIT has asked for CCTV footage of the sixth floor in the building that houses the strong room from January 1, 2018,” a senior officer said.

Along with certified copies of “handwritten manuscripts” of the Class X Mathematics question paper, the SIT has requested a list of all “CBSE officers/staff involved in criminal cases in the past”.

So far, the SIT has arrested three persons, including two private school teachers, in connection with Class XII Economics Paper leak and suspected that they were part of a separate “module”. While the CBSE complaint is connected to the alleged leak of question papers a day before the examination, the three held allegedly leaked the Economics paper 45 minutes before the examination.

While the re-test for the Class XII Economics paper is to be held on April 28, the CBSE announced Tuesday that the Class X Mathematics test would be conducted again.

