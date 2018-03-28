CBSE to reconduct exams: Modi Govt should be renamed as ‘Paper Leak Govt’, says Cong; HRD minister assures action

The government is drawing flak from various quarters following reports of paper leak of SSC and CBSE exams. The government is drawing flak from various quarters following reports of paper leak of SSC and CBSE exams.

The Congress on Wednesday cornered Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the recent incidents of paper leak of SSC and CBSE board exams, saying the ruling dispensation at the Centre should be named as ‘paper leak government’.

“Modi Govt should be renamed as ‘Paper Leak Govt’! SSC Scam jeopardised the future of over 2 Cr Youth.#CBSE Xth & XIIth class #PaperLeak has road hit the aspirations & hard work of lakhs of toiling students. Modiji, Your Govt has imperiled the future of our ‘Exam Warriors’!” tweeted Congress media incharge Randeep Surjewala.

Modi Govt should be renamed as 'Paper Leak Govt'! SSC Scam jeopardised the future of over 2 Cr Youth. #CBSE Xth & XIIth class #PaperLeak has road hit the aspirations & hard work of lakhs of toiling students. Modiji,

Your Govt has imperiled the future of our 'Exam Warriors'!

Earlier in the day, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced re-examination in the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics subjects. The CBSE issued a circular informing about the re-examination and said dates and other details for it would be posted on the board’s website. “The board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With a view to uphold the sanctity of the board examinations and in the interest of fairness to the students, the board has decided to re-conduct the examinations for the following subjects,” it said.

Dates for the re-examination of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers would be posted on the CBSE website within a week, the circular said.

Meanwhile, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said those involved in the paper leak will soon be held and strict action will be taken against them. Assuring both parents and students, Javadekar further said that they have also instructed CBSE to tighten security for the time when papers are being distributed from Monday onwards to minimise the possibility of paper leak.

“Some parts of the paper were leaked on WhatsApp and we have made a police complaint regarding it. An investigation is underway and strict action will be taken. We have also decided to tighten security for the time when papers are being distributed from Monday onwards to minimise the possibility of paper leak,” he said addressing a presser at the BJP headquarters in the national capital.

“It seems that a gang or a group of people is indulging in such activities. I want to assure both parents and students that such incidents will not take place again,” he added.

It is also reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken over the phone to the HRD minister and has expresssed his displeasure over the CBSE paper leak incident.

On the other hand, some of the candidates who had appeared for the SC CGL Examination which started on February 17, 2018, alleged that the exam paper was leaked for certain shifts of the CGL examination. Amidst allegations of cheating and paper leaking, SSC had decided to re-conduct the paper 1 exam for candidates who had appeared for the exam on February 21.

In the SSC fraud scam, a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Delhi Police today busted a gang of SSC examination solvers who helped candidates cheat in the exams by using remote access tool softwares like Team Viewer.

The UP STF identified the accused as Sonu Singh, Ajay Jaiswal, Param and Gaurav. Police said they have identified two other persons — Harpal and Anni — who are absconding. The gang would take around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh depending on the exam from the candidates, the police said.

