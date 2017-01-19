CBI visits Delhi government info department, Manish Sisodia attacks PM Modi

A CBI team on Thursday visited Delhi government’s Directorate of Information & Publicity to collect documents pertaining to inquiry against Manish Sisodia in alleged irregularities in the ‘TalktoAK’ campaign, following which the Deputy Chief Minister attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI Photo) A CBI team on Thursday visited Delhi government’s Directorate of Information & Publicity to collect documents pertaining to inquiry against Manish Sisodia in alleged irregularities in the ‘TalktoAK’ campaign, following which the Deputy Chief Minister attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI Photo)

A CBI team on Thursday visited Delhi government’s Directorate of Information & Publicity to collect documents pertaining to inquiry against Manish Sisodia in alleged irregularities in the ‘TalktoAK’ campaign, following which the Deputy Chief Minister attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The agency sources said the team went to the DIP, headed by Sisodia, only to collect documents regarding the program.

“A CBI team reached the DIP office of the Delhi government. Modiji! I was waiting at my office and home since morning,” Sisodia tweeted. In another tweet he said, “Modiji! Such threats through your CBI won’t be able to protect your favourite drug-mafia Majithita in Punjab. His countdown has begun.”

The agency has initiated a preliminary inquiry on the complainant of Delhi government vigilance department, the sources said. The complaint alleged that a well known Public Relations (PR) company was hired by the Delhi government to promote the ‘TalktoAK’ (Talk to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) event for which a proposal of Rs 1.5 crore was made.

The complaint alleged that despite objections from the Principal Secretary, the government went ahead with the proposal and the consultant spent the money thereby creating a liability for the government. Official sources said the CBI has now registered a Preliminary Enquiry to probe these allegations and is looking into the role of Sisodia and others.