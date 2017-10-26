#CoalBuryingGoa
CBI to take over Bodo student’s murder case

All Bodo Minority Students Union president Lafikul Islam was killed by unidentified miscreants at Titaguri market in Kokrajhar district on August 1 this year.

The Centre has handed over the case of the killing of All Bodo Minority Students Union (ABMSU) president Lafikul Islam to the CBI, an official release has said. The move follows a request from the Assam government to the Centre.

A notification was issued in this regard by the central government yesterday, the state government said in a release. ABMSU president Lafikul Islam was killed by unidentified miscreants at Titaguri market in Kokrajhar district on August 1 this year.

The Assam government had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Inspector General of Police Anurag Tankha to inquire into the murder, and had provided ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the slain ABMSU leader.

