CBI to set up SIT office in Shimla or Theog for further investigation in Kotkhai rape case

Police trying to control Activists during protest under the banner of Gudiya Nayay Manch outside HP Secretariat at Kotkhai, Shimla on Monday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Police trying to control Activists during protest under the banner of Gudiya Nayay Manch outside HP Secretariat at Kotkhai, Shimla on Monday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

As part of its probe into the rape and murder of a Class X schoolgirl at Halaila in Kotkhai, 56 km from Shimla, the CBI has decided to set up a temporary office, either in Shimla or Theog and summon some key suspects for interrogation over the next few days. Sources said the team leader, a DIG-rank officer, Monday met some senior police officers, including DGP Somesh Goyal and asked for help to make the SIT official functional this week itself. The Himachal Pradesh government, on July 19, while ordering a CBI probe, had asked the state government and the DGP to provide all necessary help and extend logistic support to the central agency, which is required to submit a status report by August 2.

Sources said a CBI team had left for Halaila to visit the spot where the body of the girl and her belongings, including her school uniform, was found on July 6 – two days after she went missing. Another team was in the town to study the case file and investigations done by the SIT, including call detail records and interrogation reports of the suspects.

They added that forensic experts from Delhi would also be called in for examination of the body of Suraj Singh, a 29-year-old Nepali labourer, who died in police custody. The body has been kept at the mortuary at Indira Gandhi Medical college (IGMC) after the CBI had told the Shimla district police not to hand it over to his kin yet.

Protests continue

Large-scale protests were held in in Shimla Tuesday on a call given by a joint action committee of several organisations near the state secretariat, where a cousin of the victim also addressed the protesters. She asserted the need to get justice for the victim but also made an appeal to all not to politicise the issue.

The protesters blocked traffic at the secretariat and raised slogans against the government and police for “failing to act against the real culprits in the case.”

Rakesh Singha, a senior CITU leader, also addressed the crowd and warned that the protests would be intensified if the real culprits were not arrested. He hoped that the CBI would do its job fearlessly. Shimla deputy commissioner Rohan Chand Thakur and SP Soumya Sambasivan, amid heavy police cover, tried to ensure that the protest ended peacefully even as there were tense moments when the protestors clashed with police personnel to cross a barricade. Singha almost jumped over the barricade to lead the mob resulting in a minor scuffle also . The protesters, who were joined by former Mayor Sanjay Chauhan, took out a massive procession in the town from the DC office to the Secretariat. They also submitted a memorandum to chief secretary V C Pharka.

