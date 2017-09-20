CBI to probe Kashipur ‘custodial death’

Mohammad Yameen, father of Ziauddin Raza, at their residence in Kashipur. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Mohammad Yameen, father of Ziauddin Raza, at their residence in Kashipur. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI inquiry into the alleged custodial death of Ziyauddin Raza, who was found hanging inside Katoratal police station on February 28. The Division Bench of Chief Justice K M Joseph and Justice V K Bisht said the probe into Raza’s death by the CB-CID would be transferred to the CBI. It further said that police protection should be provided to Raza’s family.

On March 22, the High Court had taken note of the case after Raza’s father Mohammad Yameen (59) approached the court seeking a CBI probe. In his petition, Yameen had alleged that police personnel at Katoratal police station in Kashipur town had tortured his son after which Raza was found hanging inside the police station on the night of February 28. He had been detained by the police for three days on the suspicion of having helped a local minor girl elope. It was found that the girl was in a relationship with Raza’s friend and was later traced between Lucknow and Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.

Police had claimed that Raza hanged himself using a rope lying inside the police station. Yameen said, “In my petition, I had made a request for a CBI probe into my son’s death. I hope the probe brings me justice.” The girl’s family could not be reached for comment.

