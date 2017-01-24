CBI to probe 3 cases against Chhota Rajan

Expanding its probe into activities of arrested underworld don Chhota Rajan, CBI has taken over investigation in three cases of murder and extortion, allegedly carried out on the orders of the gangster.

CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said the first case — of extortion — was registered in April 1999 at Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai, against unknown persons who identified themselves as Chhota Rajan gang members called the complainant and threatened him with dire consequences to extort Rs 25 lakh. The second case, against two unknown persons, alleged that on October 7, 1998, one Bala Kotiyan was shot dead. In the third case, Gaur said, it was alleged that on July 31, 2004 accused persons with common intention forcibly entered the office of a complainant, posing as Chota Rajan gang members and demanded money at gun point.