CBI to investigate Lafikul Islam murder case

The CBI will probe the murder of All Bodo Minority Students Union (ABMSU) president Lafikul Islam in Assam’s Kokrajhar district early this month. “Following the Assam government’s request, the Central government has handed over the investigation of Lafikul Islam murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation,” a press release by the Assam government said at Guwahati on Monday. Union Minister of State for DoNER, Jitendra Singh informed this to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over phone on Monday, it said.

Islam was killed by unidentified miscreants at Titaguri market in Kokrajhar district on August one and the state government has already constituted a special investigative team (SIT), headed by inspector general of police Anurag Tankha, to inquire into it.

The government had also provided ex-gratia relief of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of the slain ABMSU leader, the release added.

