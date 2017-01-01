CBI to ‘consider other options’ if TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay does not turn up

Sudip Bandopadhyay, TMC leader (File Photo) Sudip Bandopadhyay, TMC leader (File Photo)

The CBI on Sunday said it would consider other options if TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay failed to appear before it on January 3 in connection with the investigation in the multi crore Rose valley Chit Fund scam.”Earlier, we had called him twice but he did not turn up. He was again called on December 30 but he said he would come on January 3. So now if he does not turn up, we will look into other options after January 3,” a CBI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Watch What Else Is making News

The CBI official added, “Based on Bandopadhyay’s questioning we will decide our next line of action.” The CBI had on Friday arrested TMC MP Tapas Pal for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Chit Fund scam.

When asked whether he would appear before CBI on the scheduled date, Bandopadhyay told PTI, “Whether I will go on January 3 or not, I have not yet decided. Whenever I go, I will let you all know about it”.

The CBI had issued summons to Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Pal On December 27 in connection with the alleged Rose Valley scam, one of the cases being probed by the investigating agency as part of the umbrella chit fund scams.