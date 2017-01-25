CBI takes up 3 cases against Chhota Rajan

Chhota Rajan (File Photo) Chhota Rajan (File Photo)

Expanding its probe against erstwhile underworld don Chhota Rajan, CBI has taken over investigation in three cases of alleged murder and extortion, allegedly carried out on the orders of the gangster. Rajan, who is in custody here following his deportation from Indonesia in 2015, is being booked by the CBI on the request of the Maharashtra government and further notification from the Centre.

The CBI had taken over a murder case and two extortion cases against Rajan, a former key aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Giving details of the case, CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said the first case of extortion was earlier registered at Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai (Maharashtra) against unknown persons in April 1999.

“It was alleged in the complaint that during the period from March 2, 1999, to April 8, 1999, the unknown accused persons identifying themselves as Rohit, John, Ashok, etc of Chhota Rajan gang made telephonic calls to the complainant and threatened him with dire consequences to extort money to the tune of Rs 25 lakh (approx),” he said.

Gaur said the local police subsequently applied provisions of MCOC Act, 1999, in the case. In the murder case registered at Tilak Nagar police station in Mumbai against two unknown persons, he said, it was alleged that on October 7, 1998, when one Bala Kotiyan was sitting at Navgrah Hotel along with his friend, two unknown persons holding revolver and pistol entered the hotel and shot him dead.

In the other case of extortion, Gaur said, it was alleged that accused persons with common intention, posing themselves as members of Chhota Rajan’s gang, forcibly entered the office of the complainant in Mulund on July 31, 2004, and assaulted him and his help, demanding money at gunpoint.

“The accused also damaged mobile phone/remote of the complainant. In this case, provisions of MCOC Act, 1999 were subsequently applied by the state police,” he said. Rajan was detained by the Indonesian police in Bali on his arrival from Australia following a Red Corner Notice issued by the Interpol. He was later deported to India on November 6, 2015.