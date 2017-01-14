CBI takes over probe in sting operations against Delhi Police and MCD officials

Handing over the probe to CBI, the high court had said “several facets and aspects stated by the status report (filed by Delhi Police) make us both sceptical and disillusioned, if not frustrated and exasperated.” Handing over the probe to CBI, the high court had said “several facets and aspects stated by the status report (filed by Delhi Police) make us both sceptical and disillusioned, if not frustrated and exasperated.”

CBI has taken over probe against officials of Delhi Police and erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi, who were caught on camera allegedly taking bribe by an activist Chetan Sharma. The move comes after an order of Delhi High Court which had expressed dissatisfaction over the investigations carried out by Delhi Police Crime Branch in the case.

Sharma, a property dealer, had carried out sting operation between 2008 and 2010 and secretly filmed a number of Delhi Police and MCD officials allegedly taking bribes across the national capital territory. CBI has registered a case under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act against unknown officers of Delhi Police and the civic body.

The probe was initially handed over to Delhi Police but there was considerable delay of over two years, despite clear orders of the Delhi High Court. CBI had claimed reservations on taking up the probe saying the investigation is at the tail end by Delhi Police which was rejected by the Delhi High Court.

Sharma had carried out sting operation at 30 points in the national capital and a number of traffic police personnel were caught on camera allegedly accepting bribes from Blueline bus operators.

Besides this, he had also conducted sting operations on MCD officers and allegedly captured their audio-video recordings while taking bribe from public. Handing over the probe to CBI, the high court had said “several facets and aspects stated by the status report (filed by Delhi Police) make us both sceptical and disillusioned, if not frustrated and exasperated.”