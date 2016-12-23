CBI summons Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat in alleged bribery case

Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat. (Source: File Photo) Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat. (Source: File Photo)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat was summoned by CBI asking him to appear before it on Monday in connection with a probe into allegations of bribe against him, news agency ANI reported.

The CBI had registered the preliminary enquiry on April 29 to probe a sting operation that purportedly showed Rawat offering bribes to rebel Congress MLAs to support him during the floor test. The agency had summoned Rawat for examination on May 9, but he had sought more time.

The case was handed over to the CBI when President’s Rule was imposed in the state. The notification was withdrawn immediately after Rawat proved his majority in the assembly and his government was restored.

