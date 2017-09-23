CBI summons Lalu, Tejashwi on Sept 25, 26

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

The CBI has summoned former Railways Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi for questioning in connection with a case of alleged corruption in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). This is the second time that the two have been summoned by the CBI after they failed to appear before the agency on previous summons.

Lalu has been asked to appear on September 25 and Tejashwi the next day, CBI sources said. They had earlier been called on September 11 and 12 but Lalu did not turn up, citing a court case in Ranchi where his presence was required, while Tejashwi claimed he had political commitments.

The CBI has alleged that Lalu, as railway minister, handed over maintenance of two hotels run by the IRCTC to Sujata Hotel, owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar, in return for a prime plot in Patna through a benami company.

