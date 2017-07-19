CBI summons Karti Chidambaram on July 21 for questioning in corruption case

Karti Chidamabaram, son of former finance minister P Chidamabaram, has been summoned by the CBI on July 21 in connection with an alleged corruption case against him. Sources in the CBI said he was called earlier also in June but he had sought more time to appear before the agency.

The CBI has now asked him to be present for questioning on July 21, the sources said. They said his examination was needed in connection with a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to media group INX Media for receiving funds from Mauritius when his father was the finance minister.

The CBI has alleged that a firm “indirectly controlled” by him received money from INX Media, run by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea. P Chidamabaram had issued a strong statement in response to the FIR, saying that the government was using the CBI and other agencies to target his son.

