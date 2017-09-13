CBI summons Karti Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis corruption case

P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned son of former finance minister P Chidambaram Karti Chidambaram in Aircel Maxis corruption case on Thursday. The Enforcement Directorate had in July issued summons to Karti in connection with money laundering probe in Aircel-Maxis deal. Karti has accused the CBI of hatching a conspiracy against him citing frustation arising out of their inability to prove anything against them in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

The ED, which is investigating a company associated with Karti in connection with the Aircel Maxis deal and FDI inflow into Vasan Healthcare, had found documents related to the INX Media FDI inflow during searches. The documents allegedly showed that Advantage Strategic Consulting, a company that CBI claims Karti indirectly controls, was paid Rs 10 lakh as consultancy fees to help it get FIPB approval in 2008 when P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

(With inputs from ENS)

