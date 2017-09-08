CBI summons 11 NDA faculty members for questioning

Sources said the faculty members, who are subjects of the investigation, are in the Rs 10,000 and 9,000-grade pay scale, and were recruited after advertisements were published in 2012 and earlier. Sources said the faculty members, who are subjects of the investigation, are in the Rs 10,000 and 9,000-grade pay scale, and were recruited after advertisements were published in 2012 and earlier.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing alleged fraud in the recruitment of staff at the National Defence Academy (NDA), has summoned 11 faculty members for questioning in connection with the case.

The CBI has already initiated a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) into allegations of malpractices in the recruitment and appointment of professors and associate professors in various departments of the academy, before and during 2012. The CBI had initiated the enquiry after receiving complaints about the recruitment process, which is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

These faculty members are alleged to have submitted fake documents on educational qualification and academic performance to secure an appointment at the premier tri-services academy of the country. The PE was initiated by the CBI in the last week of August.

“As many as 11 faculty members, who are currently working with the NDA, have been summoned for questioning in connection to malpractices in recruitment. Two more, who have now been transferred to another military academy, have also been called for questioning,” said a senior CBI official on the condition of anonymity. “These faculty members will be questioned over a few days. While they will be questioned about the certificates and documents they have submitted, they will also be given a chance to put forward their side to counter the allegations,” he added.

It may be recalled that in 2012, the CBI had unearthed another scam in the recruitment of ‘Class C’ employees of the academy. The agency had arrested Colonel Kulbir Singh, who was staff officer to then Commandant Lt Gen Jatinder Singh, and then Physical Training Officer Colonel AK Singh.

The CBI had also arrested some members of the civilian staff and some outside agents in the case. Later, when the agency filed a chargesheet in the case, the CBI had named Lt Gen Jatinder Singh as one of the accused in the case.

The CBI is also currently investigating a case of alleged malpractices in the allotment of contract for the purchase of branded clothing for the cadets, which involved senior officers of the academy.

