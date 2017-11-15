CBI submits report on missing JNU student, seeks in-camera proceedings

Fatima Nafees, missing JNU student Najeeb’s mother. (File) Fatima Nafees, missing JNU student Najeeb’s mother. (File)

The CBI Tuesday handed the Delhi High Court, in a sealed cover, its status report in the disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmad. Underlining the “sensitive nature” of the matter, the counsel for the CBI, Nikhil Goel, requested the court for in-camera proceedings.

He also informed the court that the mobile phones of nine people had been seized and sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), which was yet to provide its report. The counsel said the CBI’s plea seeking consent from the nine people for a polygraph test was listed on Wednesday before a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Najeeb had gone missing on October 15 last year — a day after an alleged altercation with ABVP activists at JNU’s Mahi-Mandvi.

The CBI report was submitted to a bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice I S Mehta. The report was then handed to senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, counsel for Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees.

In its brief order, the bench said, “This court has heard the submission of the learned counsel for the parties. The status report filed reflects the further steps taken by the CBI in the matter. The court doesn’t consider it appropriate to discuss the details set out in the status report.” The matter is listed for hearing December 21. Nine people are named as suspects in Najeeb’s disappearance. His mother Fatima Nafees had moved the High Court on November 25 last year.

Since Najeeb’s disappearance, his mother has been leading a spirited campaign to press the authorities and police to help trace her son. The court had, on May 16 this year, directed the CBI to take over the investigation from Delhi Police.

