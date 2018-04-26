CBI should probe Bofors cases swiftly: PAC sub-panel

All cases related to the Bofors gun deal should be swiftly investigated by the CBI, a six-member sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has reportedly suggested in a draft report. The sub-committee, headed by BJD leader in the Lok Sabha Bhartruhari Mahtab, adopted the draft at a meeting here on Wednesday.

“All on-going cases related to the Bofors contract be swiftly investigated by the CBI without fear or favour…(It is also) desired that necessary legislative reviews be made to ensure unencumbered freedom of investigation and prosecution by the CBI, shielding the agency from political or executive obstructions in its functioning within law,” it recommended. The draft report will be finalised after it is approved by the parent committee, headed by Mallikarjun Kharge.

