CBI seeks coal case bribery charge against industrialist Naveen Jindal

The CBI on Thursday told the special court that charges of bribery be framed against Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal and others in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in allocation of a Jharkhand coal block.

The CBI submitted this before the court of Bharat Parashar, who granted the last opportunity to Jindal and others to file written submissions by February 16 before the pronouncement of its order on framing of charges.

The case pertains to the allocation of a coal block in Jharkhand. “The charges for offer and acceptance of bribe to the public servant described and punishable under section 7 and 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act should be framed,” senior public prosecutor V K Sharma, appearing for CBI, said.

Jindal, former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, former Coal Secretary H C Gupta were among those booked.

