CBI seeks arrest warrant against Bimal Gurung

The CBI on Monday sought an arrest warrant against Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung, his wife Asha and 20 others before a city court in connection with the Madan Tamang murder case. The CBI submitted the prayer before the chief judge of city session court, which withheld its decision till Tuesday.

Of the 48 accused in the case, only 26 including former GJM leader and current Jan Andolan Party (JAP) president Harka Bahadur Chetri, former GJM leader Bhupendra Pradhan and GJM central committee member Ramesh Alley were present in the court during the hearing. All India Gorkha League leader Madan Tamang had been killed in the heart of Darjeeling on May 21, 2010. During the hearing, CBI counsel Arun Bhagat argued: “We tried our best to reach the accused through messengers and SMS. Officers were forced to paste notices at their home and premises.”

He prayed to the court to issue a non-bailable warrant so charges could be framed. There are a total of 54 accused in the case, of which two are still absconding and four have died. The prime accused against whom the CBI prayed for issuance of arrest warrant are Bimal Gurung, his wife Asha Gurung, GJM secretary Roshan Giri and Morcha assistant general secretary Binay Tamang.

The Calcutta High Court had earlier called for the case to be wrapped up fast, and directed to conclude proceedings and frame charges by August 17. On July 19, a division bench of Calcutta High Court had directed all the accused to be present at the trial court, following which notices were posted at their premises. However, defense lawyer Debasis Ray argued that they are being represented at the court by their counsel. The CBI counsel objected to this, saying the Calcutta High Court had sought the presence of the accused in the trial court.

