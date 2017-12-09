CBI searches house of NTPC official

The FIR alleged that Kulamani Biswal demanded from Rohit Reddy Bathina about Rs 5 lakh in US dollars. The FIR alleged that Kulamani Biswal demanded from Rohit Reddy Bathina about Rs 5 lakh in US dollars.

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at the house of a member of NTPC’s Board of Directors in connection with a case of alleged corruption. The agency had on Thursday booked Director (Finance), NTPC, Kulamani Biswal along with two other private individuals for allegedly receiving illegal gratification to the tune of Rs 5 lakh from a company that was under NTPC contract.

The agency on Friday raided the Asian Games Village residence of Biswal. The raids continued at the time of going to press, sources said. The agency has registered an FIR against Biswal, BGR Mining and Infra Private Limited director Rohit Reddy Bathina, and his associate Prabhat Kumar.

The CBI alleged that Kumar, a confidant of Bathina, was assigned to deliver Rs 5 lakh to facilitate the foreign trip of Biswal and his family. The FIR alleged that Biswal demanded from Bathina about Rs 5 lakh in US dollars which was to be spent by him during his trip. He was scheduled to leave on Friday. “…Bathina arranged for the delivery of Rs 5 lakh in cash through hawala channels to Prabhat Kumar for further delivery to Kulamani Biswal in Delhi,” it alleged.

