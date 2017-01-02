CBI searches 13 locations in Surat and Jaipur

Bank of Baroda (File photo) Bank of Baroda (File photo)

CBI today carried out searches at 13 locations in Surat and Jaipur in connection with alleged deposits from bullion trade into banking channels by industrialists in Surat People’s Cooperative Bank and Bank of India post-demonetisation. The searches were spread across 12 locations in Surat and one location in Jaipur. CBI Spokesperson R K Gaur said here today that two cases were registered by agency. First case was registered against Branch Manager and then Senior Manager of Bank of India, Surat, Proprietor of Surat based private firm and unknown others, Gaur said.

The second case was registered against Proprietor of Surat based private firm and others and unknown officials of Surat People’s Co-op Bank, Main Branch, Surat, he said.

Gaur said in the first case, it was alleged that the accused entered into criminal conspiracy and committed forgery in the bank account opening of a firm at Surat and a cash deposit of Rs 24.35 crores was made in said account after November 8, 2016 by Surat based businessman.

In another case, it was alleged that the accused committed forgery in the bank account opening of a private firm and cash deposit of Rs 36.17 crore (approx) was made in said account after November 8, 2016 also by him, Gaur said.

He said it was further alleged that in both cases, the cash deposits made were further transferred to accounts of co-accused by way of RTGS transfers.

The complaint by Income Tax Department, which has been converted into FIR, said that amount was allegedly from the proceeds of bullion sale post-demonetisation which was made in cash, the sources said.