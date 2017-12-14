CBI registers two FIRs in Chhattisgarh ‘sex CD’ case

Vinod Verma (centre) was arrested from his residence in Ghaziabad. (Source: Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Vinod Verma (centre) was arrested from his residence in Ghaziabad. (Source: Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

The CBI on Wednesday registered two FIRs in the case of an alleged “sex CD” involving a Chhattisgarh minister in which the state police had earlier arrested journalist Vinod Verma for alleged extortion.

The agency has registered one FIR under Sections of Information Technology Act for alleged proliferation of pornographic content, and another FIR for alleged extortion.

“The CBI has registered two cases related to alleged possession and circulation of a fake pornographic video. It has taken over investigation of both cases, earlier registered by Chhattisgarh Police,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

According to the agency, the first case is based on a complaint from one Prakash Bajaj, who alleged that an unknown person was repeatedly calling him and saying that he had “sex CD” of his “masters” in the government, which included ministers, and that he would make them public unless he was paid.

The other case is on a complaint from Chhattisgarh PWD Minister Rajesh Munot, who alleged that Vinod Verma and state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel were circulating fake videos of alleged sexual acts involving him and other BJP ministers and politicians.

These, he claimed, had been circulated on various social media platforms and distributed through CDs to malign his character, and to obtain political mileage.

Both FIRs were first registered by Chhattisgarh police in October.

Verma was picked up from his residence in Ghaziabad on October 27 on charges that he had a “sex CD” of Munat, which, the police alleged, he used to extort money and intended to disseminate in Ghaziabad and Raipur.

The Chhattisgarh Police’s FIR, registered at 3.35 pm on October 26, names no one and mentions no ransom amount.

Hours later, around 3.30 am on October 27, a team of Chhattisgarh Police, including senior Crime Branch officers, were at Verma’s home, where they recovered “a laptop, pen drives, and copies of 500 CDs”.

In the 12 hours between filing of the FIR and Verma’s arrest, Chhattisgarh Police said, a team “that was already in Delhi to investigate a chain snatching case” tracked down a shop in Ghaziabad, Supertone Digital, owned by one Ishu Narang. Narang alleged that Verma had ordered 1,000 CDs from him, the police had said. Narang is yet to be arrested.

Verma’s lawyer Faisal Rizvi had earlier told The Indian Express that the authenticity of the CD was “not the question”. “The point is whether Vinod Verma has been framed by the police — and everything in this case points to this,” he had said.

Rizvi also alleged that 500 CDs police allegedly found at Verma’s house were “planted”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App