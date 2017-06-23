CBI registers FIR in SP’s mobile creche scheme

The CBI has registered an FIR against unknown officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Social Welfare Board, UP Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, Workers Welfare Board, unknown NGOs and other persons for alleged misappropriation of public money in the implementation and operation of Sachal Palna Griha(mobile creche) scheme in 72 districts of the state since 2013-14. According to a CBI statement, the CBI has registered

According to a CBI statement, the CBI has registered an FIR under IPC 120-B(criminal conspiracy), 409(criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420(cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. Deputy SP PK Srivastava of CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch in Lucknow has been made the investigating officer of the case, the statement said.

The scheme was meant for setting up mobile creches for six-month to six-year-old children of women labourers. The FIR has been registered on the basis of an order of the Allahabad High Court on May 29 in a writ petition. In its judgment, the court had ordered an investigation by CBI, noting that the inquiry involves central government, UP government, and private NGOs situated at various places including Delhi.”

“It would be appropriate to have a thorough and detailed investigation through Central Bureau of Investigation, who shall register a case, investigate the matter besides the issue of misuse and misappropriation of money, about the persons, concerned who are involved in shielding the offenders, protecting them, directly or indirect”y,” the court had said.

