CBI registers FIR in Shravan Sahu murder of Lucknow

The CBI has started its probe into the murder of trader Shravan Sahu who was shot dead outside his residence allegedly for pursuing the case of his son’s killing by a gangster.

The 61-year-old trader had been gunned down by bike-borne assailants near his residence in Daalmandi locality under Saadatganj police station.

He was pursing the murder case of his son Ayush who had allegedly been gunned down in October 2013 in Thakurganj area by gangster Aqeel, who had threatened the trader to stop pursuing the case.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, comprising justices Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Sanjay Harkauli, had also asked the agency to probe why no security was given to Sahu.

The then state government under Akhilesh Yadav had told the court it has no objection to the CBI probing the case.

Within 15 days, the Lucknow police had claimed to have solved the case by identifying seven sharp-shooters including Aqeel who was the mastermind.

The agency has now registered an FIR in the case under charges of criminal conspiracy and murder.

