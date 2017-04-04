CBI registers FIR in death of Indian sailor

The case of criminal conspiracy and murder has been registered on a complaint by sailor Satyanarayan Singh’s son Sunil Kumar whose father had committed suicide on July 21, 2015 (Representational Image) The case of criminal conspiracy and murder has been registered on a complaint by sailor Satyanarayan Singh’s son Sunil Kumar whose father had committed suicide on July 21, 2015 (Representational Image)

The CBI has registered a case to probe the alleged suicide by an Indian sailor on board a ship with Cyprus flag while sailing from China to Fujairah. The case of criminal conspiracy and murder has been registered on a complaint by sailor Satyanarayan Singh’s son Sunil Kumar who had alleged that his father had not committed suicide.

“It was the result of a planned conspiracy resulting in the death of my father,” Kumar, a resident of Sonipat, said in his complaint. It is alleged that Singh was working as a pumpman on board ship M T Peterpaul, which was sailing from China to Fujairah with Cyprus flag, had committed suicide on July 21, 2015.

Kumar had alleged that after meeting some of his father’s fellow crew members, he came to know that his father was

tortured in barbaric manner by the Captain and that the death of his father was not due to hanging.

He has alleged that the crew members were threatened by the Captain not to disclose the matter to anybody. The matter was referred to Union minister Nitin Gadkari by Congress Member of Parliament Deepender Singh Hooda whose office then referred it to the Department of Personnel and Training and the Home Ministry for necessary action.

After receiving the reference, the agency has registered a case of criminal conspiracy and murder which allegedly took place on high seas while the ship was near Sri Lanka.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now