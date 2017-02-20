CBI registers FIR against meat exporter Moin Qureshi in graft case

Qureshi has been facing probes by the ED as well as Income-Tax Department for alleged tax evasion, money-laundering and related offences. Qureshi has been facing probes by the ED as well as Income-Tax Department for alleged tax evasion, money-laundering and related offences.

The CBI on Monday registered a case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi in a graft case, on the complaint of Enforcement Directorate (ED). Qureshi has been facing probes by the ED as well as Income-Tax (I-T) Department for alleged tax evasion, money-laundering and related offences. The CBI conducted searches in four cities- Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad and Chennai- in connection with the FIR against Qureshi, including at the premises of businessman Pradeep Koneru. Koneru’s name also figured in Jagan Reddy’s money laundering case. According to CBI sources, a case has also been filed against ex-CBI director AP Singh and two others.

Earlier in November, the ED had sent a reference to the CBI saying that Qureshi was accepting and moving money on behalf of some “public servants” and that the probe agency could investigate this further. CBI officials said the agency was examining the reference and the allegations in it. “We have received the reference from the ED and are examining it. No preliminary inquiry or formal case has yet been registered,” a CBI official said.

