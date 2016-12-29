CBI registers case against two Postal dept employees

CBI has registered a case against two postal department employees in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly converting over Rs 13 lakh of demonetised currency with new notes in fraudulent manner within two days. CBI spokesperson said the agency had registered a case on a complaint from Superintendent of Post Offices, Kakinada Division, Andhra Pradesh against a Treasurer MSK Srinivasa and and B Subhakara Rao Post Master Grade-III of Kakinada Head Post Office, unknown public servants and private individuals.

CBI has registered a case of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and Prevention of Corruption case against them.

“It was alleged that during November 10, 2016 to November 12, 2016, the said Postal Officials entered into criminal conspiracy with the unknown private individuals and fraudulently exchanged Rs 13.73 lakh(approx) of valid denominations against the Withdrawn Old Series (WOS) currency notes by violating Guidelines issued by RBI and Government of India,” the spokesperson said.

She said searches have been conducted at the residence of both the accused at Kakinada.

“Scrutiny of the documents pertaining to the exchange of old currency notes with new ones for the relevant period is underway,” she said.