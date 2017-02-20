CBI registers case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi

The CBI on Monday registered a case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi and others on the complaint of Enforcement Directorate. The investigative agency also conducted raids in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad and Chennai in connection with Qureshi’s money laundering case.

Earlier this year, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued by the Enforcement Directorate against Qureshi to ensure his presence during the probe in the money laundering case against him.

