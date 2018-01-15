CBI recovers Rs 2.15 crore in raids at agriculture ministry official’s residence

The CBI searches were conducted at 24 locations in Kolkata and two locations in New Delhi. (Representational Image) The CBI searches were conducted at 24 locations in Kolkata and two locations in New Delhi. (Representational Image)

The CBI has recovered Rs 2.15 crore in cash and jewellery worth about Rs 30 lakh from the residence of a senior official of the Union agriculture ministry posted in Kolkata.

The CBI sources said the searches were carried out in connection with alleged forgery and cheating in the issuance of phyto-sanitary certificate for plant-based imports from various countries. During the searches at the residence of R K Sasihar, plant protection officer, Regional Quarrantine Office, Kolkata, Rs 2.15 crore in cash and about Rs 30 lakh worth jewellery was seized, the sources said.

They said the searches in connection with the alleged forgery began on Saturday and continued till Monday. The searches were conducted at 24 locations in Kolkata and two locations in New Delhi.

