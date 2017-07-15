CBI ‘records’ statements of TMC MP in Narada case, she denies

CBI ON Friday said that they recorded statements of Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in the Narada sting operation case, a claim denied by the parliamentarian. (Representatioanl Image) CBI ON Friday said that they recorded statements of Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in the Narada sting operation case, a claim denied by the parliamentarian. (Representatioanl Image)

CBI ON Friday said that they recorded statements of Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in the Narada sting operation case, a claim denied by the parliamentarian. A three-member CBI team reached her house in Madhyamgram at around 1.30 pm and was there till 4.45 pm, sources said. “We had called Dastidar at our office but later as per her convenience, her statements were recorded at her residence,” a CBI officer told The Indian Express.

Dastidar, however, denied the claim. “This is all false. No CBI official visited my house,” she told mediapersons outside her house. CBI sources said that Dastidar was shown the Narada video footage and was asked about the money she was purportedly seen accepting from Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel.

Meanwhile, CBI has also sought detailed information from Mohammaden Sporting Club on the “donations” it reportedly received from Deputy Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Trinamool MLA Iqbal Ahmed. Ahmed had confessed before the CBI that he accepted money from Samuel as donation for the club.

“The agency has asked for account papers and audit report from the club,” said a source. Ahmed’s brother and Trinamool MP Sultan Ahmed is the president of the club founded in 1891 in Kolkata. After a Calcutta High Court directive, CBI started probing the Narada case. The high court had sought a status report from the agency by July 27.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App