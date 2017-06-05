Latest News
CBI raids on Prannoy Roy’s house: Mamata Banerjee expresses shock over searches, terms it ‘disturbing’

Mamata Banerjee described Prannoy Roy as "highly respected and reputed" journalist. She also said this is a disturbing trend.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Updated: June 5, 2017 4:18 pm
NDTV raid, CBI Raid, Prannoy Roy raid, Mamata Banerjee, Indian express news, India The CBI has registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing losses of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed shock over the CBI searches at NDTV founder Prannoy Roy’s New Delhi residence and three other locations for allegedly causing losses to a private bank.

Banerjee described Roy as “highly respected and reputed” and said the trend of conducting such search operations was “disturbing”. “Shocked at the raids on Dr @PrannoyRoyNDTV’s house. He is highly respected and reputed. Disturbing trend,” Banerjee tweeted.

The CBI has registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing losses of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank, agency sources said. They said the agency was conducting searches at four places in the national capital and Dehradun

