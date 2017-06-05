CBI raids on Prannoy Roy’s house: Mamata Banerjee expresses shock over searches, terms it ‘disturbing’

The CBI has registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing losses of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank. The CBI has registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing losses of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed shock over the CBI searches at NDTV founder Prannoy Roy’s New Delhi residence and three other locations for allegedly causing losses to a private bank.

Banerjee described Roy as “highly respected and reputed” and said the trend of conducting such search operations was “disturbing”. “Shocked at the raids on Dr @PrannoyRoyNDTV’s house. He is highly respected and reputed. Disturbing trend,” Banerjee tweeted.

The CBI has registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing losses of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank, agency sources said. They said the agency was conducting searches at four places in the national capital and Dehradun

