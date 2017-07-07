CBI raids on Lalu: Sushil Modi wants Nitish to break silence, sack Tejashwi Yadav from cabinet

A file photo of Nitish Kumar with BJP leader Sushil Modi A file photo of Nitish Kumar with BJP leader Sushil Modi

BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi demanded Nitish Kumar to expel Tejaswi Yadav from the cabinet in light of the registration of corruption cases against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family. The CBI, earlier in the day, carried searches at premises and residences linked to Lalu and Tejaswi Yadav in connection with alleged irregularities in tenders allotted to a private company Sujata Hotels for development, maintenance and operation of BNR hotels at Ranchi and Puri. The BNR hotels are Railways’ heritage hotels which IRCTC took over from the public transporter earlier in the same year. The case dates back to the time when Lalu was the Railway Minister of the country.

“Nitish Kumar should break his silence and sack Tejashwi Yadav as deputy CM,” Modi was quoted saying.

The CBI raids began at 7:30 am in Delhi, Ranchi, Patna, Bhubhneshwar and Gurgaon and the agency further conducted a raid at senior RJD leader Prem Chand Gupta’s residence. Gupta is one of the persons alleged to be involved in the hotel tender case.

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu refuted allegations of political vendetta and said that the government had no role to play in it. “The law is taking its own course, the government or party (BJP) has no role in it,” he said.

