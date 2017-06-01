CBI raids in Delhi-NCR over Rs 27 cr cheating case involving nationalised bank

CBI headquarters in the national capital. (File Photo) CBI headquarters in the national capital. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided several places across the National Capital Region as it probed a Rs 27 crore cheating case involving a nationalised bank.

According to CBI officials, the raids were carried out after the agency registered three separate cases of cheating against bank officials and private firm owners in connection with allegations of cheating the bank of Rs 9 crore in each case.

The CBI has booked Soloman Consulting Pvt Ltd and Lancer Healthcare Pvt Ltd in the matter. A CBI official on condition of anonymity told IANS: “The raids were carried out at 10 places across Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.”

The CBI searched the offices and residence of Rajkumar Karanwal and Manish Kumar Karanwal, who are the directors of the Lancer Healthcare Pvt Ltd, the official said.

