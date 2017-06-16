CBI records Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s statement over ‘Talk to AK’ campaign

Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia addressing a press conference in Jaipur on Saturday.PTI Photo Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia addressing a press conference in Jaipur on Saturday.PTI Photo

The CBI on Friday recorded Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s statement in a case related to the Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Talk to AK’ campaign. CBI sources denied that it was a raid, saying it was merely seeking clarification. In the meantime, reacting to the development, media advisor to Sisodia Arunoday Prakash tweeted today: “If they think Manish Sisodia will get afraid and stop working for schools after CBI raids, they are mistaken! Highly mistaken!”

In another tweet, Prakash added: “Earlier CM Arvind Kejriwal’s office was raided! Centre using caged parrot to victimise voices of dissent!”

While CM .@ArvindKejriwal is busy inspecting hospitals, centre busy victimising! CBI raids at Dy CMs residence! — arunoday (@arunodayprakash) June 16, 2017

Back in January this year, the probe agency had registered a preliminary enquiry against Sisodia and others in connection with alleged irregularities in AAP government’s social media campaign “Talk to AK”. The PE was registered based on a complaint filed by the Vigilance Department of the Delhi government.

The complaint alleged that a consultant of a well-known public relations company was hired by the Delhi government to promote “Talk to AK” (Talk to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) campaign and a proposal of Rs 1.5 crore was prepared for this purpose. It alleged that despite objections from the Principal Secretary, the government went ahead with the proposal and the consultant spent the money thereby creating a liability for the government.

Meanwhile, in 2015, in a separate case, the CBI had raided Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Principal Secretary’s office in an alleged corruption case, which drew angry reactions from the chief minister who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the probe agency to “intimidate” him and his government. Responding to the CBI raid, Kejriwal had tweeted: “Wow Modiji! You take bribe and register cases against us. Steal and also be audacious about it.”

