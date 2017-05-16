CBI raids Chidambaram, Karti Live updates: Part of conspiracy by Central government, says Cong leader

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, on Tuesday, raided at least 14 locations, including residence of former Union Minister P Chidambaram in Chennai, in connection to the foreign investments received by INX Media, formerly owned by Peter Mukerjea.

Teams of CBI officers also conducted raids at his son Karti’s residence and other locations in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurgaon. Chidambaram released a statement after the raids were conducted and said that the government was trying to stifle his voice and stop him from writing.

Here are the LIVE updates:

12:45 pm: Some media reports suggest that Peter Mukerjea’s residence has also been raided by CBI officers. However, Indian Express cannot confirm these reports.

12:00 pm: Union minister and senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar hits back at P Chidambaram for alleging BJP and PM Modi’s role behind CBI raids. “Only corruption and black money are being targeted,” he said, reported ANI.

11:40 am: Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that the nation will now know ‘Congress is the most corrupt party’, as reported by ANI. “What do you expect Congress to do? Their president and vice-president are facing trial in the National Herald case. The whole country will come to know that it is the most corrupt party in the history of the world,” he said.

11:10 am: Meanwhile, Congress party also threw its weight behind the senior leader and targeted BJP for the CBI raids. “Neither we, nor Mr Chidambaram is afraid of such acts,” Congress leader RS Surjewala told news agency ANI. Another Congress party leader Peter Alphonso said, “If Congress had adopted same tactic that BJP is doing today then there would be no other political party in India today.”

10:45 am: P Chidambaram released a statement alluding that the Central government was trying to silence his voice and stop him from writing. “The government, using the CBI and other agencies, is targeting my son and his friends. The government’s aim is to silence my voice and stop me from writing, as it has tried to do in the cases of Leaders of Opposition parties, journalists, columnists, NGOs and civil society organisations. All I will say, I will continue to speak and write,” he said.

10:20 am: Tamil Nadu Assembly Legislative leader KR Ramaswamy alleged that the raids were a part of conspiracy hatched against Chidambaram by PM Narendra Modi led BJP government in the Centre. He dubbed it as a politically motivated act.

9:50 am: An FIR was registered against Karti Chidambaram in the case related to granting of permissions to INX Media. Cases were also registered against Peter Mukerjea, Indrani Mukerjea and others.

9:30 am: CBI teams raid different properties related to P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai. The raids were conducted or alleged misconduct in grant of FIPB approval.

