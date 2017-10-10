CBI raids 9 locations in West Bengal, Bihar to check illegal imports

The CBI carried out searches in Kolkata, West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas and Bihar on Tuesday. file photo The CBI carried out searches in Kolkata, West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas and Bihar on Tuesday. file photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches in Kolkata, West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas and Bihar on Tuesday in connection with alleged illegal imports in the country in collusion with customs officials.

CBI sources said the raids took place after an FIR was registered against deputy commissioner Navneet Kumar, appraiser Vicky Kumar and a person named Mohammed Naseeruddin. The deputy commissioner and the appraiser have already been suspended by the customs department.

The central probe agency had stumbled across incidents of illegal imports by custom officials by evasion of duty, thus causing losses to the public exchequer. Elaborating on the operation, the CBI sources said searches were spread across seven locations in Kolkata, one in North 24 Parganas and one in Bihar.

