CBI on raids on Chidambaram: ‘Searches underway; there are mails, hard disks that need to be examined’

The CBI on Tuesday morning conducted raids at at least 14 locations across Chennai, including former Union minister P Chidambaram’s residence, as part of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing in foreign investment approvals. At a media briefing later today, the investigative agency said their investigation is in the initial stage and the raid was carried out only at Karti Chidambaram’s premises. “We are at the initial stage of investigation. Searches were carried out at 14 places in four cities. There are mails, hard disks that need to be examined. Raids only took place at Karti’s premises,” CBI Joint Director Vineet Vinayak was quoted as saying to ANI.

“Have set process of investigation in motion. All people whose involvement comes forth, will be investigated,” added Vinayak.

The development comes hours after the country’s top investigative agency conducted raids today morning at at least fourteen locations across Chennai. The searches are in connection with foreign investments received by INX Media, formerly owned by Peter Mukerjea. Responding to the raids, senior Congress leader and former minister P Chidambaram said there were no allegations against him and this was a move by the government to silence his voice.

In a statement, P Chidambaram said: “FIPB approval is granted in hundreds of cases. The five Secretaries who constitute the FIPB, the officials of the FIPB Secretariat and the competent authority in each case are the public officials. There is no allegation against any of them. There is no allegation against me. Every case was processed according to law and approval was granted or refused in accordance with the recommendations of the FIPB consisting of five Secretaries of the Government of India. The government, using the CBI and other agencies, is targeting my son and his friends. The government’s aim is to silence my voice and stop me from writing, as it has tried to do in the cases of leaders of Opposition parties, journalists, columnists, NGOs, and civil society organisations. All I will say is, I shall continue to speak and write.”

