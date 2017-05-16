CBI raid at Chennai residence of former Union minister P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram. Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram.

The CBI early Tuesday morning conducted raids at at least fourteen locations across Chennai including the residence of former Union minister P Chidambaram. The raids are in connection with clearances given to INX Media. An FIR in the case was reportedly filed on Monday.

News agency ANI reported that the raid was conducted by the CBI. The Indian Express could not immediately confirm the same.

#Correction: CBI raid at former union minister P Chidambaram’s residence in Chennai pic.twitter.com/0uw56UwmrG — ANI (@ANI_news) May 16, 2017

“What have you been doing for three years? If there were serious charges, go ahead. If you have evidence, establish it. You are destroying reputations. The people of India are watching this. You are still trying to fish and find out,” Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said.

