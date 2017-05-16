CBI raid at Chennai residence of former Union minister P Chidambaram

The CBI early Tuesday morning conducted raids at at least fourteen locations across Chennai including the residence of former Union minister P Chidambaram. The raids are in connection with clearances given to INX Media. An FIR in the case was reportedly filed on Monday.
News agency ANI reported that the raid was conducted by the CBI. The Indian Express could not immediately confirm the same.
#Correction: CBI raid at former union minister P Chidambaram’s residence in Chennai pic.twitter.com/0uw56UwmrG
— ANI (@ANI_news) May 16, 2017
“What have you been doing for three years? If there were serious charges, go ahead. If you have evidence, establish it. You are destroying reputations. The people of India are watching this. You are still trying to fish and find out,” Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- May 16, 2017 at 9:02 amVadakkan sare, the question is not what CBI was doing during the last three years, but why CBI was prevented from doing their job during UPA rule regarding shenanigans of Chiddu and his sonReply
- May 16, 2017 at 8:56 amThis is earth shaking news. CHIDDU - one of the pillars of the CONGIS getting pulled by his collar???? Thank you Narendra Modi. You really have 56 Inch chest. Jai ho Modi.Reply
- May 16, 2017 at 8:53 ami dont get it.The govt is doing a good job but then why kill the opposition completely. This targeting is not good for the democracy. It will become the norm that those who want to be corrupt should join BJP/RSS. Shah/Modi have become the godfather of indian politics. They have brought judges/IT/CBI etc into their pocket.Reply