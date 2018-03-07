CBI questions Simbhaoli Sugars executive director

Simbhaoli scam case: The company’s Chairman Gurmit Singh Mann, CEO GSC Rao, CFO Sanjay Tapriya, Executive Director Gursimran Kaur Mann and other officials, besides some unknown bank officials, have also been booked. Simbhaoli scam case: The company’s Chairman Gurmit Singh Mann, CEO GSC Rao, CFO Sanjay Tapriya, Executive Director Gursimran Kaur Mann and other officials, besides some unknown bank officials, have also been booked.

The CBI on Tuesday questioned Gursimran Kaur Mann, Executive Director at Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd in connection with the probe into an alleged Rs 98-crore loan fraud. Last week, the agency had questioned the company’s deputy general manager and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s son-in-law Gurpal Singh.

Gurpal was booked, along with 12 others, for committing an alleged loan fraud of 97.85 crore with Oriental Bank of Commerce and then taking a Rs 110-crore loan to repay the sum. The company’s Chairman Gurmit Singh Mann, CEO GSC Rao, CFO Sanjay Tapriya, Executive Director Gursimran Kaur Mann and other officials, besides some unknown bank officials, have also been booked.

According to the CBI FIR, the Rs 97.85-crore loan was declared a fraud in 2015, while the corporate loan of Rs 110 crore, used to repay the previous loan, was declared NPA on November 29, 2016, nearly 20 days after demonetisation of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes was announced.

It was alleged that the Oriental Bank of Commerce sanctioned a loan amounting to Rs 148.60 crore in 2011 to Simbhaoli Sugars. “The loan was sanctioned for financing individual/Joint Liability Groups (JLG) /Self Help Groups (SLG)/ sugarcane farmers under the tie-up arrangement under (a) RBI Scheme to 5,762 sugarcane farmers supplying sugar produce to the said private company during the period from January 25, 2012 to March 13, 2012, which was dishonestly and fraudulently diverted by (the) said company for its own needs,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App